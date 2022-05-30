White Coat Ceremony held

Apollo Medical College (AMC), Hyderabad, hosted the White Coat Ceremony, for the Class of 2021 students, at the RNR Auditorium, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad recently. The chief guest was Dr Raghu Ram Pillarisetti, OBE – Order of British Empire; Padma s; Dr B C Roy Awardee and Founder Director, KIMS - Ushalakshmi Center for Breast Diseases, KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad; presented the White Coats to the students. Aparna Reddy, COO, AMC; Dr Dilip Mathai, Distinguished Professor and Advisor, AMC; along with the faculty from the Institute and parents of students, were present.

White Coat Ceremony is a memorable experience for students taking their initial steps into the noble profession of Medicine, by joining the medical school. One hundred and fifty students of the Decennial batch of the Apollo Medical College, were welcomed into the medical community by the faculty and were ceremonially "cloaked" with their white aprons. The students dressed elegantly in white, later took the Hippocrates oath, traditionally sworn at graduation.