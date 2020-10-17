Women should inspire, lead upfront

Women have had always chosen a path which is different, tough and in spite of the odds many a times on their path, they have had proved they can turnaround any situation to a favourable one.



Today most women choose to be career-oriented with a few preferring to be housewives which too is a noble profession. Taking care of home is equally a herculean task as much as having a career which is gratifying.

Balancing both work and home is an art only few have had mastered. Leading by example calls for a perfect fit into both the professional realm and home life which are different like chalk and cheese and only a few are deft at.

Women work pretty hard and smart to reach the heights of the career pavilion to benchmark and make a lasting difference. Various streams of activity to enhance success which lead the path ahead are smart work, good team work, setting goals both short and long term, networking which helps in maintaining cordial relations with one and all, and negotiating with proper feedback are key ingredients.

How do women handle rigidity at work? Can they break barriers and move ahead to reach their set goals? It's tough but not impossible. Having a good powerful mentor to guide at every step of your career is a blessing, rocking team and supporters to lean both in crisis and celebration, confidence and determination which will outweigh your problems, and having faith in oneself, it's easy to cross barriers that restrict growth. By promoting corporate culture, one is more professional in the growth of the organisation. By working on the above factors, there would be a smooth sailing.

Women in leadership roles



Today women across are playing a pivotal role in the sphere of leadership in almost every domain. It's definitely challenging but nevertheless they are giving a new dimensional value to leadership. New age thinking and new emerging leaders in the corporate segment is occupied by womenfolk.

It's a welcome change and the gender specific equations are nullified. We have new age thought leaders at the helm of affairs defining their role with eloquence and brevity.

Women are proving to be valuable assets to companies and employers. They are becoming a force to reckon with which is a welcome change.

Qualities of strong women leaders

♥ Career oriented

♥ Ambitious

♥ Smart working

♥ Focused

♥ Agile

♥ Extremely determined

♥ Confident and strong willpower

♥ Good communicators

♥ Public speaking skills

♥ Team player

♥ Leadership savvy

♥ Exuding positivity

Having a good work culture is equally essential for a woman to grow in heights at work.

Good atmosphere in the work domain must include a great boss guiding and goading the team, vibrant team players supporting one another, solid management to drive the workforce to attain results which take the company to a better pedestal, healthy competition amongst workers, excellent people management practices which enhance the potential of the employee, along with rewards and remuneration which boost the key players.

Gender equality will enable women to perform better. By encouraging equal participation on both fronts, no one is discriminated and there's a unique opportunity for both men and women to prove their credentials. This should be an encouraging trend and an upward move. Having a voice when needed is also a brownie point. This will enhance the leadership skillsets.

One will be termed a group player. Standing for others and their concerns will evoke a sense of caring & belonging in the team. This will pave the path ahead for strong leadership.

It's all in one's thoughts, whatever you aspire or dream to become, one can make it happen.

Be bold and get going in the direction of your dreams. Be an inspiration; be a force to reckon with.