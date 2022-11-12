Yoga teacher cycling his way with twin noble causes

Sk Rosun Munshi, a Yoga teacher by profession and hailing from Moyna village in East Midnapore district, is on a journey across West Bengal on his bicycle with twin noble causes.

The first is to spread awareness among people that instead of destroying old domestic items or throwing them away or selling them as scraps, it is wiser to donate them to the poor and marginal sections of the society.

According to him, there are two societies in West Bengal.

"The first society is of those who have everything in excess. The other society is of those who do not have the bare minimum necessities of life. My mission is to develop a bridge between these two societies," Munshi said.

The second cause is to visit different schools scattered in the more remote corners of the state and sensitising the students about the necessity of accepting yoga as a regular practice to maintain a fit and healthy life.

During his visits to the schools, he is also imparting spot yoga training to the students.

While these are two prime noble causes with which Munshi is on his bicycle ride mission, he is also picking up issues for sensitisation which are relevant to the area he is visiting.

"When I am visiting any pocket where water scarcity is a teething problem for the local people, I speak on the necessity of water conservation. Similarly, when I visit some communally disturbed pockets, I speak of the human motto of maintaining communal harmony and living happily together," he said.

He started his unique journey from his native village of Moyna on September 14 starting the hills and jungles in north Bengal to coastal belts of Sunderbans in South Bengal.

Till date he has covered a distance of 3,200 km scattered over 22 districts in the state and has visited 115 schools so far.

He expects to complete his journey within another two weeks.

His mission has received accolades from the men in administration who made their presence felt during Munshi's interaction with the school children.