‘Yuva Samarthya 2k22 Fest’ at Sridevi Engg College

Hyderabad: The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Sridevi Women's Engineering College, Gandipet, in association with the Computer Society of India (CSI), student chapter Hyderabad, organised a two-day 'Yuva Samarthya 2k22 fest - The Young Mind' to explore hidden talents of students.

The valedictory session on Thursday saw the presence of college vice-chairman Dr K Radhakishan Rao and principal Dr B L Malleshwari who distributed prizes to winners, runners-up, besides judges and organisers.

The academic fete on June 29 and 30 was inaugurated by Kavitha Natarajan, CSR professional at consultant to Government and Industries (CGI), social worker, counselling psychologist and yoga trainer.

On day-I a technical programme was organised. It comprised paper/ poster presentation, de-bugging, quiz and jam competition. Day 2 saw non-technical events, like singing, dance, mehendi, best out of waste and treasure hunt.

As against 300 students who took part in the Yuva Smarthya last year, the number this year was nearly 756.

This gives an insight into the growing interest among students for fete being organised every year.

Dr Malleswari, convener Dr A Gauthami Latha, faculty coordinator Dr TKS Ratish Babu and E Krishnaveni Reddy, all HODs and staff participated.