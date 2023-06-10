Puttaparthi: Farmers told to use tools to reduce cultivation costs

Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): District Collector P Arun Babu observed that farm mechanisation is the key for neutralising crop investment costs.

Participating in the YSR Farm Mechanisation Mela held at the police parade grounds here on Friday, Arun Babu said that farm mechanisation brings down the cultivation costs. The government, he said was making farm automation machinery available to farmers on simple rental basis.

The collector said that the government was committed to make agriculture a profitable proposition and as part of the agenda has introduced farm mechanisation. In Sathya Sai district, over 234 farmers groups were given Rs 15.138 crore for acquiring farming machines along with a subsidy of Rs 5.485 crore to purchase 137 tractors and 448 farm implements.

He said the farmers must take advantage of the government incentives and turn farming into a profitable proposition.

MP Gorantla Madhav urged farmers to make use of farm mechanisation and lessen their financial burden on crop production. Agriculture Joint Director Subbarao and others participated.