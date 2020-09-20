Telangana Government to speed up acquisition of land for Pharma City

Ranga Reddy: The Telangana government has speed up the process of land acquisition work of Pharma City in outskirts of Hyderabad and planning to lay the foundation stone for Pharma City. Government has focused on the land acquisition process in Yacharam Mandal for collecting as many land as possible and also planning to acquire 19,333 acres of land as soon as possible.



On the other hand, the farmers are protesting against the land acquisition.

The Pharma City is being constructed in Tadiparti, Nanak Nagar, Medipally, Gurumidha villages in Yacharam mandal, Mucherla, Meerkhanpet, Panjaguda villages in Kandukur mandal and Mudwin Karkalpahad, Kadthal villages Kadtal Mandal in Rangareddy district. Government estimated to acquire a total of 1,93,33 acres of land only 7,000 acres of land was collected in three mandals till date. The government is paying Rs 16 lakh per acre to the farmers and is ready to provide residential plots to the farmers within Pharma City layout.

While the government is trying to acquire land from the farmers, few farmers are opposing the government and are denying to give away their lands. They staged several protest at Ibrahimpatnam RDO office and locked up VRA's in Gram Panchayat office in Yacharam. The farmers are alleging that the government is paying them less for their lands and on the other hand they are also saying that they would lose their livelihood if the government takes away their lands.

It is known that the government has planned to acquire 1,474 acres in Tadipatri and the farmers have agreed to give away 700 acres and also submitted the acceptance letters to the government. Out of 678 acres the farmers have agreed to give away 220 acres of land to the government in Nanak Nagar. The officials are planning to issue the general award for the land acquisition because few farmers are protesting against the land acquisition.