AIDMK- formation day 17th October 1972, time 07.51 pm, Chennai

AIDMK Horoscope 2021: Star Dhanishta 1st charan, moon sign Capricorn, ascendant Taurus.



For Taurus ascendant, Saturn is yogakaraka planet and occupied in lagna itself. Here lagna lord Venus occupied in 4th house i.e. in enemy house. Hence, lagna having very good strength. Due to this reason, for the last 49 years, party is in existence with ups and downs.

From 13.12.2012 to 13.12.2031 – AIDMK will run Saturn major period. Saturn will give excellent developments. Hence, during 2011 and 2016 AIDMK came in power.

From 03.10.2019 to 03.12.2022 – Party will run Saturn major period by Venus sub period. Major period lord occupied in lagna but sub period lord Venus is in enemy house. Hence, during this period, party will face disappointments. From moon sign, party is running seven and half Saturn period.

From 24.01.2020 to 16.01.2023, party will run janma shani. This is a tough time. The party will face many hurdles. In 2021 Assembly elections, party will face defeat.