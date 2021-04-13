BJP Formation day 6th April 1980, time 11.40 am, New Delhi

BJP Horoscope 2021: Birth Star Jyeshta 3rd Charan. Ascendant Gemini. Lagna lord Mercury occupied in 9th house (fixed house). Hence lagna lord has got very good strength. During these 40 years, the party has run excellently in the country.



From 10.05.2018 to 10.05.2028, the BJP will run Moon major period. From Gemini ascendant, Moon is the 2nd lord and occupied in 6th house. Hence, during this period, BJP formed the government in Centre for the second time. During this period, Rama Janma Bhoomi problem was solved successfully. Here, Moon is in debilitated position. The party has lost three important Ministers.

From 10.04.2021 to 10.08.2022 – the party will run Moon major period by Jupiter sub period. Here, Jupiter occupied in 3rd house. For Gemini ascendant, Jupiter is 7th and 10th Lord. Hence, kendradipathya dosha has happened. Simultaneously, Jupiter conjoined with 6th lord Mars, 8th and 9th lord Saturn and Rahu. During this period, so many disturbances will happen. Internal disturbances will create cracks in the party. Some important political leaders' health will be affected.