Congress I – Formation day Jan 02 1978. time 09.01 am, New Delhi

Birth star- Hastha 2nd charan, rasi virgo, lagna Capricorn.

Lagna lord occupied 8th house. Hence, for the last 43 years party has been facing many ups and downs.

From 24.05.2010 to 24.05.2026 – party will run Jupiter major period. Here, Jupiter occupied in 6th house.

For Capricorn ascendant, Jupiter is 3rd and 12th lord. Hence, he will be functional malefic. During this period, party will get below average results.

From 06.12.2020 to 24.09.2021 – the party will run Jupiter major period by sun sub period. Here, sun occupied in 12th house. During this period, party will face so many problems.

All undertakings will be failures. So many members will quit the party. Party President's health will be affected.

From 24.09.2021 to 24.01.2023 – Jupiter major period by moon sub period. Moon occupied in 9th house along with Rahu.

During this period, the party president will change. Some improvements will be in the Congress Party. New leader within the family will take up the responsibilities.

From moon sign, 17th Jan 2023 to 30th Aug 2025, Saturn will occupy 6th house. During this period, the party will get excellent developments. People will show sympathy on Congress Party.

In 2021 – there will not be any developments. With regard to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly elections, the party will be disappointed.