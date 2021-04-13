DMK formation day 17th Sep 1949, 1.30 PM, Chennai

DMK Horoscope 2021: Birth star Punarvasu, I charan. Moon sign Gemini, Ascendant Sagitarius. Lagna lord Jupiter occupied in Lagna. Hence, lagna lord will have very good strength. For the last 71 years, the party has been running. 2nd and 3rd lord Saturn is in 9th house. Hence, party will get mass attraction. 10th house occupied by exalted Mercury, Sun and Ketu. Hence, Budha Adithya Yoga and Bhadra Maha Purusha Yoga have been formed. 11th lord Venus is in 11th house. In Assembly elections, party will get support from the poor and the middle class.



From 22.10.2006 to 22.10.2026 – The party will run Venus major period. For Sagittarius ascendant, Venus is 6th and 11th lord. He has been posted in 11th house. From moon sign, 5th and 12th lord venus is in 5th house. Hence, for the coming 5 years, the party will witness more developments.

From 22.08.2019 to 22.10.2022 – DMK will run Venus major period by Saturn sub period. Here, Saturn occupied 9th house in Puuba star ruled by Venus. Hence, during the 2021 Assembly elections, party will get tough time with AIDMK. DMK will win with a thin majority and form the government.