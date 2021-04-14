Plava Nama sees end of Corona

Hyderabad: Vedic scholar Bachampally Santosh Kumar Shastri on Tuesday said that people would come out of the corona crisis this year but cautioned the masses stating that as the threat was still continuing and people should take precautions with regard to their health.

Rendering Panchangam on the occasion of Ugadi celebrations by the State Government at the Endowments office at Bogulkunta in the city, Santosh Kumar Shastri said that the meaning of Plava Nama Samvatsara was coming out from darkness into light.

Stating that the year would be prosperous, the Vedic scholar gave relief to the people stating that they would come out of the corona crisis. However, he said that the fear may continue.

"People should be very cautious with regard to their health otherwise there is a danger," said Santosh Kumar Shastri. "This year there are many auspicious days," he added.

The Ugadi celebrations were taken up in a subdued manner even this year because of the surge in the corona positive cases in the State.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy released the 'Panchangam' for the coming year brought out by Sri Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadagirigutta, here on Tuesday.

Santosh Kumar Shastri said that this year there will be good rains and also abundant foodgrains in the State. "People will be happy. The year would be a good one for the farmers.

Although the monsoon would arrive late, there will be abundant rains this year," said Shastri. The farmers should grow crops based on the suggestions of the agriculture department.

Shastri said that the government and banking sectors would see growth this year. The education sector would also have progress, said Shastri adding the income of the government and temples slated to grow.

However, he said that there would be unwanted expenditure in the administration and people would also spend money to show off. He said that there would be good relations between the State and the central governments.

The Vedic scholar said that women would have an upper hand in all the sectors and they would be victorious. He also said that the functioning of the police department would be effective this year.

Stating that there would be a boom in the real estate sector, the scholar said that there would be scams in the lands hence people should be cautious in the land dealings.

During the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy greeted people. He said that the Ugadi celebrations were taken up in a simple manner because of the corona cases. He called upon the people to defeat the corona by fighting with unity taking all precautions.