Today's Horoscope for 12 February 2025: Discover Your Zodiac Insights

ARIES (MARCH 21 - APRIL 19)

Positive - You will get relief from busyness today and will be able to take out some time for yourself. Long pending work will come to an end. You will plan to buy new clothes, jewellery, and household items.

Negative - Avoid the burden of extra work and stress. Use the right words while talking, otherwise you may portray a wrong image of yours. Important work may get stopped due to sudden arrival of guests at home.

Business - People doing jobs and business have to be careful of opponents. A beneficial situation will be created. People starting a business will get a chance to move forward under someone's guidance. Stay focused on work.

Love - It is important to keep some rules and regulations for discipline and peace in the family. Pay respect to your partner’s feelings and emotions.

Health - Due to poor health, work capacity and physical energy may decrease. Also give some time to meditation and yoga.

Lucky color- Beige, Lucky number- 7

Tip: Chant the mantra “Om Namah Shivaya”





TAURUS

(APRIL 20 - MAY 20)

Positive - There will be hard work throughout the day, but it will also give excellent results. Invest time in working on financial plans. Important achievements can be accomplished. With a systematic routine, you will remain fresh and stress free.

Negative - You will have to stay away from legal matters. Do not keep negative illusions in your mind. Instead of taking help from others, work with confidence in yourself. You will get success. Be careful while dealing with close relatives and friends.

Business - It is a beneficial day from the finance point of view. Your ability and work system will make contacts with new business parties. You will get new projects in business. Your reputation will increase at the workplace. Gold and silver traders will disappoint.

Love - You will spend time with family. The atmosphere at home will be pleasant. In the evening, you will get happiness by having a family get-together with friends.

Health - Health will be good. Women should not delay in consulting a doctor even in case of a small problem.

Lucky color- Saffron, Lucky number- 7

TIP: Offer water and milk to Tulsi..





GEMINI

(MAY 21 - JUNE 20)

Positive - Some family problems are going to be solved. Any worries will be sorted out. You will be able to focus on work. You will get mental peace helping the needy people. After a long time, you will be happy with the interaction with close relatives.

Negative - Do not let small negative things dominate your personality. Students should not let negative thoughts come in about the success of the competition. Parents will help their children to build up self-confidence.

Business - External agreements will give momentum to your work. There is a need to keep an eye on the activities of the employees. Targets will be easily achieved in the job. Officers will be happy with your work.

Love - Keeping mutual harmony in the family will maintain order in the house. You can also plan to travel with the family.

Health - Throat can get sore due to allergy. Due to which you will also be troubled by fever.

Lucky color- Orange, Lucky number- 9

TIP: Offer ‘Kheer’ to Goddess Lakshmi.

CANCER

(JUNE 21 - JULY 22)

Positive - Today you will be busy in meetings. You will have an excellent contribution in solving the problem of a close person. You will reach a conclusion after discussing plans related to vehicle or property purchase and sale.

Negative - If there is a court case going on, then you need to be very careful. Discussing this matter with your well-wishers will give a proper solution. Do not be careless about the health of the elders of the house.

Business - There will be competition in business. If you are thinking of making a big investment, then gather complete information about it. Imitation of others without thinking in an emotional state can cause loss. You will dominate in official matters.

Love - Closeness with spouse will increase. Sudden meeting of a friend will refresh old memories and bring happiness.

Health - Health will be good. Do not be careless about your diet, yoga and meditation.

Lucky Color- Yellow, Lucky number

TIP: Take blessings from teachers and elders.





LEO

(JULY 23 - AUGUST 22)

Positive - By doing every work properly and systematically, you will soon achieve your goals. This will make you feel energy and confidence within yourself. Time will be spent shopping with family.

Negative - If all your things are going in the right direction, then do not be hasty and impatient. Keep cordial relations with close relatives. Do not share personal things with neighbors or outsiders.

Business - Efforts going on to advance the business will be successful to a great extent. Take advice and guidance from an experienced person before taking important decisions. Government employees should be careful in public dealing. Opponents can be active.

Love - By maintaining harmony in married relations, the arrangement of the house will be proper. Religious works will be done. You will get an opportunity to spend time with your love partner.

Health - Be careful about seasonal diseases. There will be lethargy and laziness in the body. Keep a systematic routine.

Lucky Color- Sky blue, Lucky number- 6

TIP: Worship Goddess Lakshmi and recite Shree Sukta.





VIRGO

(AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22)

Positive - Circumstances will be auspicious after noon. Use time properly. Your ideas will get priority in social work. Youth will get peace due to work being done as per your wish.

Negative - There is a need to consider the thoughts of others along with your own. With the increase in the sources of income, the expenses will also increase. Do not let outsiders interfere in your personal work. Students should focus on studies.

Business- There is a need to manage time and energy to maintain a business system. Public relations can create new sources of business for you. Staying in contact with people from far away places will lead to right agreements. Youth will get a good opportunity related to their career.

Love - There can be a family get-together with friends. The mind will be cheerful and relaxed.

Health - There will be fatigue and weakness due to the adverse effects of weather. It is also important to pay attention to proper diet and rest.

Lucky Color- Orange, Lucky number- 3.

TIP: Donate Food.

LIBRA

(SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22)

Positive - Today most of the time will be spent in religious works. This will give you peace. Your popularity will increase. Problems related to children will be solved. Financial plans will be completed easily.

Negative - Solve your personal matters yourself. Do not let others interfere. Keep courage in adverse circumstances. A close person can become the reason for your trouble. Control ego and anger. Find solutions peacefully.

Business - Business system will be good. There is hope of getting back the stuck money. Employees and staff will also cooperate. There will be profit in business related to real estate. It is important for government employees to keep patience and peace in public works.

Love - There is a need for coordination between husband and wife to keep the house system pleasant. Love relationships will be sweet

Health - Avoid unbalanced food. Gastric problems and joint pain may increase.

Lucky Color- Red, Lucky number- 2

TIP: Recite 'Sankantashan Ganesh Stotra’

SCORPIO

(OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 21)

Positive - Your systematic routine and work system will help in completing the pending tasks. Also resolve to give up negative habits. If the family matter is complicated, try to solve it with peace and patience.

Negative - Your stubbornness and haste can cause loss for some reason. Try to adapt yourself according to the time. Do not stick to old things. There can be a dispute with neighbors over a small matter.

Business - There are chances of progress for government employees. A profitable situation is being created in partnership work. Staff's activity will bother you. It would be better to find a solution peacefully instead of stressing.

Love - Married life will be peaceful. The atmosphere of the house will be disciplined and pleasant. A situation of separation can arise in love relationships.

Health - There will be problems with nerves and joint pain. It is necessary to keep food and routine organized. Lucky color- Sky blue, Lucky number- 5

TIP: Offer 11 Durva Grass to Ganpatiji.

SAGITTARIUS

(NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)

Positive - Your interest in social work will increase. You can win the hearts of others with your work system. Important conversations with friends or colleagues on the phone will be beneficial. You will also get a solution to your problem.

Negative - Do not let your confidence waver in adverse circumstances. Sudden trouble may come. Time will also be spent on useless work. If there is a rift with friends, resolve it immediately.

Business - Making small investments in business will be beneficial. It will be necessary to make decisions on time and complete plans. New plans will also be considered. Do not ignore the activities of the staff. A small mistake can cause big losses.

Love - There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace at home. You will get the approval of the family to convert love relationships into marriage. This will make you happy.

Health - Health will be somewhat weak. Attention will also have to be paid to the health of parents.

Lucky Color- Purple, Lucky number- 8

TIP: Worship Lord Vishnu.

CAPRICORN

(DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 19)

Positive - You will be busy throughout the day today. There will be a happy atmosphere at home due to the arrival of close relatives. Difficult tasks will be completed thoughtfully and peacefully. You will be interested in spiritual and religious works.

Negative - Postpone monetary transactions. Your money may get stuck. Youth will be disappointed due to not getting success in the interview. Do not lose morale, try again.

Business - Do not be hasty in business transactions, otherwise you may suffer loss. Do not take interest in illegal work. It is very important to maintain transparency in partnership business. There is a fair possibility of youth getting a job.

Love - With the support of a spouse, it will be easy to make a particular decision. Old friendships of youth can turn into love relationships.

Health - Stay away from risky work. Do not take any risk. There is a possibility of getting injured. Spend some time with nature too.

Lucky Color- Saffron, Lucky number- 5

TIP: Recite Shiv Chalisa.



AQUARIUS

(JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18)

Positive - It is a favorable time. Plans can be successful. You will feel very strong emotionally. Your plans will get strength with the help and blessings of the elders of the house. Apart from studies, children will also be interested in creativity.

Negative - Control your anger and words in case of a dispute. The situation can also worsen. The youth will have to try very hard to achieve the goal. Do not waste time on useless things.

Business - There will be a busy schedule in business. Do not take too many responsibilities on yourself due to excess work. Do not compromise with anyone in money related matters. There will be a relaxed atmosphere in the office. You will get the support of the officers.

Love - There may be a rift with the family over something. It is important to change your behavior according to the time. Respect each other's feelings.

Health - There will be mental fatigue and lethargy. Take the help of spirituality and meditation to stay positive. Stay calm.

Lucky Color- Sky blue, Lucky number- 8

TIP: Donate clothes and food to the needy.

PISCES

(FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)

Positive - The day will be pleasant. You will get a new opportunity in your career. You will get positive support in maintaining the house and maintaining order. Youth and students will achieve success on the basis of their ability and talent.

Negative - To stay organized and calm, definitely spend some time in self-introspection and contemplation. Your suspicious nature can cause trouble for you and others. There will be some expenses which will be difficult to cut down.

Business - Do not be careless in business. Give full attention and time to work. The ongoing differences between employees will also affect your business. You can get a big order with the help of social media or contacts. Keep trying.

Love- You will not be able to spend much time with family. There will be a pleasant atmosphere at home due to the harmony of family members.

Health - Your working capacity may decrease due to too much fatigue and stress. Spend some time with positive people.

Lucky Color- Green, Lucky number- 5.

TIP: Offer water mixed with jaggery to the rising sun today.