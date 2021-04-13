Zodiac, planets, stars... Some basics

Characteristics of the 12 houses:

The Zodiac is divided into 12 houses or Rasis. The planets are positioned in these houses. The position of Moon is taken as the Birth Rasi. For example, if the Moon is in the sign Mesha (Aries), the birth Rasi (Janma Rasi) is Mesha. Here you have to remember that the signs referred here as per the Indian system is quite different from the birth signs referred to in the western system of astrology. In the western system, the position of the Sun is taken, in other words, it is the Sun sign. Here we use the Moon sign.

Directional strength of planets



Birth or Ascendant denotes East direction in any horoscope. Here Jupiter and Mercury are powerful and get their directional strength (digbala).

The 10th house in any horoscope from the ascendant represents the South direction and here Mars and Sun will become very strong and have their directional strength.

The 7th house in any horoscope represents the West direction. There Saturn becomes powerful and gets directional strength.

The respective planets in the opposite houses shown above will lose their directional strength.

Planetary strength according to time: Moon, Mars and Saturn are powerful during nights. Mercury is always powerful.

Sun, Jupiter and Venus are strong during day times.

General strength of planets (from strongest to weakest) can be listed as Sun, Moon, Venus, Jupiter, Mercury, Mars & Saturn.

Rahu and Ketu give results according to the houses they occupy and their lords.

Combustion



If a planet is within 5 degrees of the Sun it is considered to be really combustible. If it is within 20 degrees it is in ordinary combustion. If the planet is within 15 degrees it is in nominal combustion. Planets in combustion give malefic results.



Planetary natures



Sun, Jupiter and Moon are divine planets and they have Swathwika character. Venus and Mercury are Rajasa by nature. Mars, Saturn, Rahu and Ketu are Thamasa or dark and gloomy in nature.

Name the Stars...

The first sound of a person's name is associated with stars (nakshatra) according to the table below. Where a person does not know the date and time of birth, this table can be used as a guide to assume a birth star. This method is often used to match the people for determining compatibility for marriage.

Four sounds given against each star correspond to the four quarters of the star respectively.