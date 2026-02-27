10 Bangladeshis, one Nigerian held for illegal stay

City police have detained ten suspected Bangladeshi nationals along with one Nigerian citizen who were staying unlawfully in the city.

The tracing operation targeting Bangladeshi individuals took place at various locations falling under Ramamurthynagar Police Station limits in the eastern division, specifically in K Channasandra and Kalkere areas.

Officers inspected plywood shops, sheds, warehouses and houses where labourers and other suspicious residents at different levels were working or living. During this exercise, police thoroughly verified Aadhaar cards, educational certificates, bank accounts, passports and several other documents belonging to more than one thousand persons.

They also checked phone call records and WhatsApp group activities.