2 KSRTC buses seized for not compensating kin of accident victim

Davanagere: A district court on Wednesday ordered the seizure of two buses of the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for not compensating an accident victim's family even five years after the tragedy.

The incident occurred near Ranibennur in Haveri district in April 2017 when a KSRTC bus hit a car, killing Nanjundaswamy, a professor at AVK College in Davanagere,

along with another person.

Nanjundaswamy and his friend were taking their sons to Hubballi for an exam when the incident took place. Both the boys were injured in the accident.

Suma, the wife of Nanjundaswamy, had approached the Ranebennur taluk court before moving a petition in the Davanagere district court seeking compensation.

The district court had ordered the KSRTC to pay Rs 1.32 crore as compensation to the family members of Nanjundaswamy. However, the public transport company has paid only Rs 10 lakh as compensation amount so far.

Not approving the delayed approach, the court on Wednesday ordered the seizure of two KSRTC buses. Accordingly, the buses parked at the Davanagere central bus stand were seized by the court staff.