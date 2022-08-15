20 inmates released from Mysuru central jail

Mysuru: On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 81 short-term prisoners across state and including 20 prisoners were released from the Mysore Central Jail in accordance with the guidelines of the Central Government and the instructions of the State Government.

Mysore Central Jail Chief Superintendent K C Divyasree told that as per the guidelines of the Central Government and the instructions of the State Government, the release program of the short-term convicts has been organised in three stages on the occasion of Azadi ka amrit

mahotsav. She said that a committee had been formed at the state level and the State Government reviewed the cases at all levels and with the permission of the Governor 20 people are being released from the Mysore Central Jail today in the first phase.

She informed that the second phase will be released on January 26 next year and the third and final phase will be released on the next Independence Day. At the same time, she said that the main objective of all these processes is to reduce the number of prisoners in prisons

and to give them another chance to live and build a better society.