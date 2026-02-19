21 Karnataka Congress MLAs fly abroad amid power tussle

Bengaluru: At least 21 Congress legislators in Karnataka left for a foreign tour ahead of the state budget on Wednesday, as a power tussle continues within the ruling party.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to present a record 17th budget on March 6, soon after the legislative session begins.

The session will continue until March 27.

It is learnt that the MLAs travelling abroad are considered loyal to the CM.

According to Congress sources, 11 MLAs flew out on Tuesday, while 10 others are scheduled to leave for various foreign destinations with their families.

Sources said C Puttaranga Shetty, B Devendrappa, H D Thammaiah, Hampanagouda Badarli, B M Nagaraj, A Vasanth Kumar, D Thimmaiah and Sharanagouda Patil Bayyapur are among those travelling abroad.

The legislators are touring Australia and New Zealand. They will first fly to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and then continue their journey to Australia and New Zealand, sources added.

The MLAs clarified that the trip is personal and has nothing to do with the party or the government.