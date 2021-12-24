3-day flower show at Mysuru Palace from tomorrow

Mysuru: The Mysore Palace Board is unveiling a three-day "Flower Show 2021" at the palace premises from December 25 to 27.



District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar will inaugurate the exhibition on Saturday at 4:30 pm. During the event, cultural events will be organised to entertain visitors. On December 25,

singer Vijay Prakash and team will perform in memory of Kannada 'Power Star' late Puneeth Rajkumar.

On December 26, from 7 pm to 9 pm, there will be a music performance by noted singers Ajay Warrier, Sriharsha, Vasaraj, Ankita Kundu, Sunitha Jogi and Divya Ramachandra and teams.

On December 27, as part of the 75th year celebrations of India's

Independence, from 7 pm to 9 pm music scholar Dr Vidyadbhushana will perform and illustration by national award winner Ganjifa Raghupati Bhat and a dance performance by Vidwan Sridhar Jain and team have been scheduled.