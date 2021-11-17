3 Karnataka districts free from Covid-19 positives cases

Bengaluru: Three Karnataka districts have successfully contained the menace of Covid-19. According to a health bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, there is not a single Covid positive case reported in these three districts. No fresh case has been reported from Gadag, Haveri and Bidar districts of north Karnataka region according to the latest statistics released on Monday evening. After the discharge of the last Covid patient on November 14, no case was reported in Bidar district.

Similarly, no positive case has been reported from Gadag district since October 16. Haveri district also has not reported any case since November 11. The health department was anxious about Haveri district as recently bypolls for the Hanagal constituency was conducted. Top leaders from the state had arrived here and huge crowds were witnessed during the campaigning period.