3 Lingayat leaders listed for the post of BJP state president

Bengaluru: If the BJP high command decides to replace the current state president BY Vijayendra, a discussion has started in the party that the names of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister V Somanna and former Minister Murugesh Nirani from the Lingayat community should be considered.

It is learnt that the team led by MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, in a discussion held in Delhi with Union Ministers and MPs representing the state, expressed the opinion that if only the Lingayat community should be considered, then one of these three names should be appointed. If Vijayendra is to be replaced in the wake of the demands of the dissenters in the party, then only by making the seniors the state president can everyone be balanced. Otherwise, there is a discussion that there is a risk of dissident activities continuing again.

A meeting was also held at the residence of Union Minister Somanna regarding this matter. However, it is said that neither Bommai, Somanna nor Nirani have expressed any clear opinion so far. It is not yet clear whether Somanna will accept the post of state president, as he has got a place in Prime Minister Modi’s cabinet. Since Bommai is an MP, the possibility of accepting the responsibility of the state president’s post cannot be ruled out. Murugesh Nirani is currently working as the party’s state vice-president after losing the last assembly elections. Sources say that he too will not refuse the post of state president.

Currently, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, R. Ashok, and the leader of the opposition in the legislative council, Chalavadi Narayana Swamy, belong to South Karnataka. Therefore, there is a strong opinion in the party that someone from another part of the state should be considered for the post of state president instead of someone from this part.