3,104 new COVID-19 cases, 92 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 3,104 new COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.59 lakh and the toll to 35,526.

The day also saw 4,992 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,84,030.

Out of 3,104 new cases reported on Tuesday, 715 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 1,863 discharges and only 15 deaths, a health department bulletin said.

The total number of active cases in Karnataka is 40,016. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.65 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.96 per cent.

Out of 92 deaths reported on Tuesday, 15 were from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada (13), Mysuru (8), Dharwad and Kolar (7), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 715, Mysuru 389, Hassan 270, Dakshina Kannada 216, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,16,896, followed by Mysuru 1,68,546 and Tumakuru 1,15,716.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,86,973, followed by Mysuru 1,62,658 and Tumakuru 1,13,317. Cumulatively a total of 3,51,52,131 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,16,912 were done on Tuesday alone.