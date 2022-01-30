33,337 new coronavirus cases, 70 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Covid-19 related deaths in Karnataka increased from 50 on Friday to 70 on Saturday while there were 33,337 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the caseload and fatalities to 37,57,031 and 38,874 respectively, the health department said.

In its bulletin, the department said 69,902 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,65,995. Active cases stood at 2,52,132.

Bengaluru urban district was a major contributor of the fresh COVID-19 cases, registering 16,586 infections and 13 deaths.

Other districts too had fresh cases including 2,431 in Mysuru, 1,278 in Dharwad, 1,192 in Tumakuru, 1,039 in Hassan, 986 in Mandya and 798 in Belagavi.

There were deaths in 26 districts including nine in Mysuru, five each in Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi and Udupi, and four in Ballari.

There were zero fatalities in five districts.

The positivity rate for the day was 19.37 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.20 per cent.

A total of 1,72,062 samples were tested in the state including 1,29,779 RT-PCR tests on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.15 crore.

There were 1,99,043 inoculations done, taking the total vaccinations so far to 9.50 crore, the department said.