35,000 cusecs released from Kabini as it reaches brim

Mysuru: With heavy rainfall at Wayanad in Kerala, Kabini reservoir at Beechanahalli in HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district, received huge inflow of 27,000 cusecs, and it released excess water of 35,000 cusecs to river leading to Tamil Nadu on Sunday. And a flood alert has been issued at the places on the banks of the river at the downstreams of river Kabini.



With good rains in Cauvery basin, all the reservoirs in Cauvery basin are full. So Karnataka has already released 94 TMC of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu since June this year. Karnataka should be releasing a total of 177.25 TMC for the entire water year from 1 June 2020 to 31 May 2021. Water level at Kabini dam stood at its optimum level of 2284 feet on Sunday. With good rains at Cauvery catchment area including Kodagu, Krishna Raja Sagar dam in Mandya district, too received good inflow of 11,755 cusecs and it released excess outflow of 24,841 cusecs to river leading to Tamilnadu. And water level at KRS stood at 124.68 feet as against its capacity 124.80feet on Sunday.

Indian Meteorological department in its weather forecast for Kodagu, has issued red alert predicting extremely heavy rainfall (above 204.5mm) from 8am on Sunday to 8am on Monday, orange alert predicting extremely heavy rainfall (between 115.6mm to 204.4mm) from 8am Monday to 8am Tuesday, and yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall (between 64.5mm to 115.5mm) from 8am on Tuesday to 8am on Wednesday.

With forecast of good rains for next three days in Cauvery catchment area, the inflow and outflow from all reservoirs of Cauvery basin might increase according to experts. With good southwest monsoon rains in Cauvery catchment area, the dams in the basin filled in August itself. KRS dam authorities recorded its optimum water level of 124.80 feet officially on 18 August. And though Kabini dam filled in first week August itself, its optimum water level of 2284 feet was officially recorded on 21 August.