4 People Have Been Arrested In Karnataka's Raichur, For Reportedly Assaulting A Woman During Begging

Karnataka, for allegedly abusing a woman seen in a video that circulated within a short span of time. The event in the video occurred on the boundaries of Shahpur city, as per Raichur senior cop B Veedamurthy's statement, during which a woman was spotted begging in front of some males who were reportedly abusing her. On Monday, four people were detained in the Shahpura region of Raichur,, for allegedly abusing a woman seen in a video that circulated within a short span of time. The event in the video occurred on the boundaries of Shahpur city, as per Raichur senior cop B Veedamurthy's statement, during which a woman was spotted begging in front of some males who were reportedly abusing her.



According to the facts, the police officer stated that the event occurred approximately nine months ago. He also clarified that the case will be filed at Shahapur city station, and an investigation will be conducted. He explained that the identification of the woman in the video has yet to be determined. If her true identity is discovered, she will file a formal complaint. A 'suo moto' complaint will be filed if this does not happen. He added that in association with the occurrence, three police teams have been constituted. The situation has been taken extremely seriously by the police department.

Meanwhile, four suspects have been apprehended thus far, and the court will receive the complete report with detailed information about the incidentsoon. According to the SP, the case will be filed at Shahapur city station, and an inquiry will be conducted.