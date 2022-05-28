5-cr CCTV camera surveillance project to protect lakes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP) has come up with a new plan to regulate unlawful activity and waste disposal in the lakesin the city.

The civic authorities have initiated an action to protect the environment of the lake by installing CCTV camerasat the lakes as part of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and BBMP's plans to develop the water bodies in Bengaluru. There are 202 lakes under BBMP management. Of these, 79 have been planned for the development and in the case of remaining 35 lakes action has already been initiated.

CCTV camera will be installed at 12 lakes in the first phase to prevent dumping of waste in the water and encroachment. The project will be extended to other lakes after completion of the development in the first phase.

The CCTV camera will be installed under the Shubra Bengaluru(Clean Bengaluru) program as planned by BBMP. For this Rs 5 crore is being spent including Rs 2 crore on CCTV cameras and accessories. The balance amount will be used to build a control room for the maintenance of cameras.

Video recording will be done 24 hours a day after the installation of CCTV cameras. The video will be streamed live in the control room after installation. This work is done through the internet. In case of a network problem, maintenance team need to notify the person concernedvia email. Also, an arrangement forsetting off an alarm to alert authorities about any illegal activities at the lakes is being made in the control room.

The tender process for the supply, installation and control of the CCTV cameras has been done. One of the conditions of the tender stipulates against installation of CCTV camera manufactured in China or supplied by a Chinese based company. The camera as well as the server and storage accessories, should not be related to China. It is said that other accessories, including an Indian-based camera, should be used to emphasize vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.