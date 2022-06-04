59 cr for power supply to Kempegowda Layout promised

Bengaluru: Kempegowda Layout, developed by the Bangalore Development Authority, was inspected by the Assembly Petition Committee on Thursday.

Committee Chairman Vishwanath Chandrashekar Mamuni and members S Suresh Kumar, MP Appachu Ranjan, Ramesh Bhusanur, Amrut Ayyappa Desai, Umanath Kotyan and Veerabhadraya visited Kempegowda Layout, Kodigehalli, Kannahalli, Priests Layout, Kadabagare and received complaints from the site owners and residents.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons, BDA president SR Viswanath said the construction business has been stagnant for last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and technical problems. "The situation has now improved. Work has been accelerated." Vishwanath said that if the residents come forward to build houses, they would be provided water, electricity and roads. Rs 59 crore will be released to provide electricity to the layout," he said and assured that there would be no power problem in the future.

There is a moisture problem in the nearby sites of Kannahalli lake. Experts are going to examine it. BDA commissioner Rajesh Gowda said a grant of Rs 12 crore would be made available to build a barrier (retaining wall) to a depth of 12 meters to solve the moisture problem.