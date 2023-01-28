77 % people in Bengaluru suffer from Vitamin-D deficiency

Bengaluru: Nearly 76 per cent of the Indian population suffers from vitamin D deficiency, according to data from tests of more than 2.2 lakh people conducted across 27 cities in India by Tata 1mg Labs recently.

While 79 per cent of men overall were found with lower-than-desirable levels of vitamin D in their bodies, for women, the figure was 75 per cent.

Vadodara (89 per cent) and Surat (88 per cent) were found to have the highest and Delhi-NCR the lowest (72 per cent) incidence of vitamin D deficiency among all the cities from where the data was collected.

Interestingly, younger people were found to be much more affected with Vitamin D deficiency compared to the national average, an analysis of Tata 1mg data found. Its prevalence was highest in age group of below 25 years (84 per cent), followed by 25–40 years (81 per cent).

All-India data on Vitamin D levels based on analysis of 2.2 lakh samples between March-August 2022: Male 79 per cent, female 75 per cent, below 25 years 84 per cent and 25-40 age group it is 81 per cent.

Known as the sunshine vitamin, vitamin D is essential to the growth, development, metabolism, immunity, bone health, and mental health of people. Its deficiency has been linked to health disorders such as prostate cancer, depression, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and rickets.

The VP, Medical Affairs, Tata 1mg, Dr Rajeev Sharma said, "Changing food habits and an indoor lifestyle with inadequate exposure to sunlight have led to a drastic increase in cases of vitamin D deficiency. The much higher prevalence in young adults can also be attributed to lower consumption of vitamin D-containing foods like fortified cereals and oily fish. However, seasonal variations in exposure to sunlight can also be a likely explanation, especially during winters. Unspaced and unplanned pregnancies in women with dietary deficits can lead to worsening of vitamin D status in both mother and child."

The Clinical Head, Tata 1mg Labs, Dr Prashant Nag said, "Vitamin D levels should be checked regularly in cases of obesity, mal-absorption syndrome or softening of the bones (osteomalacia), or if the patient is getting treatment for TB. Vitamin D levels can also be checked along with regular full-body checkups, which are recommended to be done every six months or at least once a year. Infants and children under the age of five, pregnant and breastfeeding women, teenagers and young women, people over the age of 65, and those with limited sun exposure are the most vulnerable to Vitamin D deficiency."

The human skin hosts a type of cholesterol that functions as a precursor to vitamin D. When exposed to UV-B radiation from the sun, it turns into vitamin D. Having enough exposure to sunlight and consuming foods rich in vitamin D such as egg yolks, oily fish, red meat, and fortified foods can help prevent the deficiency.