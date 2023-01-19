8 villages suffer due to ash spewing from sugar factory 

Davanagere: Villagers of eight villagers are suffering a lot owing to ash emitting from chimney of sugar factory. The sugar factory situated in Kukkavada village of Davanagere taluk is spewingash daily , which is affecting health of people and cattle and affecting crop.

Villagers complained that the ash spreads in air and falls on crops in the fields. The factory also is letting acid mixed sewerage water in to river , killing aqua lives. Due to this, the farmers and common people are in fear of getting diseases. The life of the people in the rural areas is threatened by the sugar factory.The black ash mixed with smoke coming out of this factory every day has ruined the lives of people in eight surrounding villages. The villagers of Koolenahalli, Kanagondanahalli, Hosakulenahalli and Ballur are worst affected by ashes of this sugar factory every day. The black ash falling with the outside is accumulating on the roofs of the house. Not only the roof but also the air coming inside the house and falling on the food items, posed threat to villagers. Apart from this, the whole house yard is turning grey and people are not able to hang clothes for drying.

Responding to this issue, farmer activist BM Satish said, 'People are getting sick due to the toxic ash coming out of the factory. The houses are grey. By breathing, this ash accumulates in people's bodies, and animals are affected by diseases. Moreover, because the effluent water released from the factory is discharged into the ditch, the aquatic animals have died, and the cattle have stunted their growth due to drinking the same water. The people of Kukkawada village will protest against the factory in the next few days.''

Due to this, the farmers who are engaged in dairy farming and sheep-goat farming are in financial trouble. Everyday people including animals have to survive by eating the ash from the smoke. They can't wear white or clean clothes even for a single day. The villagers lamented that the paddy grown by the farmers in this area would turn black.

'Poisonous and chemical wastewater from this sugar factory is also being released into the pit. This water contains acid and is very dangerous. Fish and other aquatic life are dying due to water being released into the ditch. Farmers of three villages around this water are supplying water to their lands through pump sets, due to which the lands of all the farmers are getting poisoned,' said Guthyappa, a member of the Gram Panchayat.