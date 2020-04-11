9 contacts of earlier corona cases turn +ve in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Nine contacts of previous coronavirus positive cases turned positive among 10 new cases which surfaced in the last 19 hours, raising the total in Karnataka to 207, an official said on Friday.

"To date, 207 Covid positive cases have been confirmed. This includes six deaths and 30 discharges," a health official said.

The 10 new cases surfaced between 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday noon.

Karnataka's 198th Covid positive case is a 48-year-old man from Bengaluru, a contact of earlier cases 167 and 168.

A 57-year-old man from the same place with similar contact history is the 199th case.

An 8-year-old boy from Mysuru, son of 103rd case and also a contact of 159th case, is the 200th case.

Next, a 48-year-old woman from the same place contracted the virus as 201st case, mother-in-law of 103rd case. Three people from the same family, father, son and mother-in-law tested positive.

A 33-year-old man from Mysuru, contact of 111th case, has tested positive as the 202nd case. The 111th case is an employee of Jubilant Life Sciences pharmaceutical company.

The state's 203rd positive case is a 28-year-old woman from Mysuru, wife of 85th case.

A 48-year-old woman from the same place is 204th case. She is the wife of 183rd case.