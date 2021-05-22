A Bengaluru Woman Paid Fraudsters 1.6 Lakhs For Oxygen Cylinders

A 28-year-old woman claims she was defrauded of Rs 1.6 lakh by fraudsters who vowed to provide her with an oxygen cylinder.

A woman from Kodihalli, near HAL, required oxygen for her family and was looking for suppliers on the online platforms and when she came across a message on WhatsApp with two phone numbers through which she can got obtain the oxygen cylinders.

When she contacted the number which she received agreed to supply the oxygen cylinder. She paid an advance payment for the cylinder which she later received a message that the payment was unsuccessful.

Later, multiple transactions were done from the woman for getting the oxygen cylinder between May 4 to May 5. She paid Rs 1.6 lakh but received no cylinder or refund.

The heart wrenching situation occurred across the country due to the second wave of COVID has taken away several lives in the dire of medical oxygen, antiviral drugs needed to reduce the severity of a COVID sufferer are not melting the hearts of some of the people. Some people are using these crucial times to make money in several illegal ways.

Meanwhile, India reported 2.57 lakh new Covid cases and 4,194 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases reached across 2.62 crore in the country.