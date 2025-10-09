A clearer vision for all: prioritising eye health on World Sight Day

Around the world, at least 2.2 billion people are living with vision problems. It is striking that in about 1 billion of these cases, the vision loss could have been prevented entirely or treated effectively. When sight is lost without timely care or support, people face barriers that can limit education, livelihoods and participation in the society. World Sight Day serves as a reminder of the importance of eye health, timely intervention and its integration into broader development goals.

Vision makes an important contribution to the Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals. It is one of the important aspects of SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

Vision impairment can significantly impact health and well being of an individual. Conditions such as cataracts, refractive errors or glaucoma can lead to disability. With timely care and access, this can be addressed and enhance quality of life.

In children, uncorrected vision problems can lead to struggle in learning. By integrating vision care such as a simple school screening programme, can ensure children have the opportunity to learn effectively.

India has made significant progress in building the foundations for eye care. The National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI) has created a strong framework for addressing avoidable blindness. It covers all kinds of visual impairment and is implemented all over the country with a goal of reducing the prevalence of avoidable blindness.

Guided by the objectives of the National Eye Health Framework , organisations in India have been implementing initiatives such as cataract blindness-free districts, integration of vision centres into Primary Health Centres (PHCs), mobile eye units and new technology-driven approaches such as AI-based diabetic retinopathy screening are extending care to people who need it the most. With the establishment of vision centres within PHCs, it provides primary eye care services at the grassroots level. These centres are equipped to conduct basic eye screenings, diagnose common eye conditions, and refer patients to higher centres.

In my role as CEO of Sightsavers India, I have been a witness to how a simple screening and accessible eye care can help support and bring positive change in lives of people. I recall the story of two sisters from Rajasthan whose education and daily lives were being affected by undiagnosed vision problems. A school screening session identified their condition, and they received free eye examinations and glasses. Today, they attend school with renewed confidence and enthusiasm, a small but powerful example of what happens when barriers to vision are removed.

Collaboration between government bodies, hospitals, and organisations like ours also plays an extremely critical role. Working together leads to resource optimisation, capacity building, and a wider outreach.

To make a change we must deepen our collective resolve, i.e. to integrate eye health across all levels of care, to spread awareness and to ensure services stay affordable, accessible and of high quality for everyone.

Today as we observe World Sight Day, let us prioritise our eye health by scheduling regular eye examinations and encouraging our families and communities to do the same. Ensuring timely access to eye care for everyone promotes inclusion and contributes to a healthier society.( The author is CEO of sight savers India , a non profit organisation)