A decade of transforming child health care and development

CAPAAR Special School for Child Health Care Centre celebrated its 10th anniversary with a landmark event titled “A Decade of Dedication”, commemorating ten years of service in child development, rehabilitation, and holistic healthcare. The occasion also served as a professional knowledge platform, bringing together eminent physiotherapists, clinicians, and child development specialists from across the country.

Established in 2016, CAPAAR was founded with a vision to deliver ethical, evidence-based, and multidisciplinary care for children facing developmental, neurological, and rehabilitation challenges. Over the last decade, CAPAAR has expanded to two full-fledged centres, supported by a team of over 100 trained professionals, and has positively impacted the lives of more than 1,000 children.

The anniversary celebrations featured expert panel discussions and academic deliberations by senior physiotherapists and allied health professionals. Key sessions focused on speech and language therapy, autism spectrum disorders, oro-motor rehabilitation, pediatric physiotherapy, and psychological well-being, emphasising the importance of early diagnosis and integrated therapeutic care. The CAPAAR anniversary event was conducted successfully, marking an important milestone in its journey of service and impact. The program witnessed active participation and reflected the organisation’s continued commitment to healthcare and community development. A special mention to the Green Sponsor, Grace Medicals, New Zealand, for their generous initiative in sponsoring a child’s education, reflecting a strong commitment to social responsibility.

The event was graced by several distinguished chief guests, including Dr. Ruchi Varshney (PT)—President of the Women Cell of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAPWC), Treasurer of IAP, Director of Advanced Ruchi Physiotherapy & Wellness Centre, and Chairperson of the AWP Conference, a nationally recognised academic forum promoting women leadership and excellence in physiotherapy. Her presence highlighted the growing emphasis on structured academic platforms such as AWP that encourage research, innovation, and professional collaboration in physiotherapy.

Other eminent guests included Dr. Prathibha Karanth, Founder and Managing Trustee of ComDEALL Trust; and Dr. A. Suresh Babu Reddy (PT), National Vice President of IAP. Founded and led by Dr. P. Sumitha Hemavathy (PT), CAPAAR continues to extend its impact through initiatives such as CAPAAR Special School and ATHMA Social Welfare Trust, reaffirming its commitment to inclusive child care and community service as it steps into its

second decade.