A Family From Mysuru Donated Land To The School

A Muslim family from a distant village in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district has donated 2.5 acres of their property to a government school in an effort to encourage education at a time when the hijab dispute has consumed several districts of the state.



His children have donated 2.5 acres, worth at over Rs 50 lakh, to fulfil the ambition of their late father Mohammed Jafar, a native of Marchalli village, who committed to donate a piece of land to serve the educational requirements of children in neighbouring villages and improve literacy rates.



The land was given to the Bachegowdanahalli Government Higher Primary School and enrolled in the name of the headmaster, who can use it to provide education to rural students.

Jafar's son Mohammed Rakib stated that his father had vowed to contribute a plot of land to the school, to assure that no one is denied an education and to assist boost the literacy rate in the region.

They are a family of six, with four brothers and two sisters. We discussed it and agreed to give up 2.5 acres as per our late father's desires, and the land was registered in the school's name on February 15. The farming family owns over 12 acres of land in the hamlet, of which 2.5 acres have been given.

HD Kote Block Education Officer Chandrakanth said that the given land can be used to assist improve the school and even for the development of extra classrooms, if required, in the future, expressing gratitude for the generosity. This family's effort is admirable and will inspire others to help.