A Local Snake Rescuer In Kodagu Puts Extra Effort To Save The Life Of Cobra

An professional conservationist and a snake rescuer worked together to rescue and rehab a cobra that had been hurt after becoming stuck on a fishing road. The incident was recorded in the Kodagu district's Kushalnagar taluk's Harangi limits.



Mehaboob, a local of Harangi, went fishing in the Harangi backwater about a month ago. The fishing rod had a frog tied to it as bait. He went back home after not finding a catch that day, though. The fishing rod was kept outside his house with the frog tied to it. Sadly, a cobra that was slithering by the house and was baited bit. The snake, which was hurt and in pain, was hanging by the fishing rod. MA Abdul Gaffar, a snake rescuer in the area. Abdul said that he attempted to free the snake from the rod but was unsuccessful because the hook was lodged deep inside the cobra. All of his attempts, however varied, failed. Later, he got in touch with a number of veterinary doctors in the area, but they were unable to assist due to a lack of resources and knowledge in the area. He eventually got in touch with Surya Keerthi, Snake Shyam's son, via social media and got his number.

Abdul then placed the cobra in a perforated plastic container and, with the assistance of numerous bus drivers, transported the snake to Mysuru in an Airavat bus. The same was gathered by environmentalist Surya Keerthi, who got in touch with Dr. Abhilash and carefully removed the fishing hook from inside the snake.

The cobra was then brought to the district by Surya Keerthi and is currently being rehabilitated in a forest region of the same district after being treated and in good health.