A runway of opportunities for global tie-ups; a thrilling air show

Bengaluru : The globally renowned Aero India 2025 air show is being held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14. Organised by the Ministry of Defence, the event will bring together various aerospace organisations, industry leaders and international experts to showcase cutting-edge technologies in the aerospace and defence sectors. One of Asia’s largest air shows, Aero India will showcase the latest achievements in military and commercial aviation, with a thrilling aeronautical display by the Indian Air Force and other participating teams.

The first three days of the air show will be reserved for industry guests, while the last two days will be open to the public. The 2023 theme of ‘Runway to a Billion Opportunities’ continues this time too, witnessing a partnership between Indian aircraft manufacturers and global players. The event will showcase India’s modern aerospace projects, defence innovations, new technologies, and provide a platform for startups to gain exposure and grow in the global market.

Aero India is an aviation and aerospace exhibition organised by the Defence Exhibition Organisation (DEO), a department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. The Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), and the Department of Space work together to ensure the smooth running of the air show.

Since 2015, Aero India has been a priority for the ‘Make in India’ initiative, with the aim of achieving ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliance). This scheme has focused on the development of India’s own aviation industry, providing it with the necessary support, and helping to reduce dependence on foreign technology and manufacturers.

At Aero India 2025, global and Indian aviation companies are expected to showcase their latest military and civil aircraft models. The aim of the airlines is to attract the attention of the Indian Air Force and the Ministry of Defence.

According to the Centre for Air Power Studies India (CAPS India) think tank, Aero India 2025 is likely to see India acquire IP rights with a major international engine manufacturer and decide on the joint design and production of an aircraft engine with a thrust of 110kN.

Along with international organizations, leading Indian defense companies such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Forge Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Adani Defense and Aerospace, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Brahmos Aerospace, IndiaForge, and Zen Technologies will showcase their products.

Aero India 2025 will feature two breathtaking air shows a day, in the morning and afternoon. Initially, it was said that the F-35 (Lightning 2) and F-16 (Fighting Falcon) fighter jets would not be participating in Aero India 2025. However, according to reliable sources, they are certain to participate, which has increased the excitement of aviation enthusiasts who were eagerly waiting to see them at the Banangala in Bengaluru.

Along with these major attractions, Indian-made aircraft and helicopters will also be gracing the skies. These include the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk 1A, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachanda, Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), and Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40).

The Indian Air Force’s ‘Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT)’, comprising nine BAE Hawk Mk 132 fighter jets, will enthral the audience with its unparalleled aerial display. These modern jet trainers are known for their manoeuvrability and precision and are tailor-made for air shows. With the temporary suspension of the use of Advanced Light Helicopters (LAHs) due to safety reasons, the display by the Indian Air Force’s Sarang helicopter team is uncertain.

Ground displays and modern technology showcase

Apart from the flight display, Aero India 2025 will also feature a ground display and technology show for the public to view various military and civil aircraft and equipment. HAL will showcase its Combat Air Training System (CATS) - Warrior Wingman aircraft, a potential design system.

HAL successfully completed its engine ground run on January 13. Lockheed Martin is one of the major international companies participating in Aero India 2025.

Several Indian companies working in drones and defence technology will also participate in Aero India 2025. IdeaForge, Garuda Aerospace, Daksha Unmanned Systems, Zen Technologies will showcase their drones, loitering systems, and counter unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS). In recent years, Indian drone manufacturers have made significant strides and have successfully developed a wide range of drones. Along with major players, MSMEs and startups are also keen to showcase their innovations.