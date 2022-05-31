AAP condemns paint attack on Rakesh Tikait

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party State president Prithvi Reddy condemned the attack on farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait by miscreants and blamed the State government's failure in providing proper security for him.

Speaking to the media, Prithvi Reddy said, "The State government should have provided adequate security to national level farmer leader Rakesh Tikait when he visited Bengaluru. Because of the negligence shown by the State government, this unpleasant incident has taken place. This has impacted the reputation of Karnataka at the national level. This also makes clear that the intelligence department has become inactive due to the incompetence of the Home minister."

"Rakesh Tikait had played an important role in organising massive farmers' protests against the anti-farmer Acts enacted by the Central government. Fearing these protests led by him, the Modi's government was forced to revoke the Acts. Miscreants attacking such a farmer leader is condemnable. It appears to be a politically motivated. A thorough investigation should take place to find out who was behind the incident. The guilty should be punished," demanded Prithvi Reddy.