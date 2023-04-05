AAP 'exposes' Rs 1,300 cr scam of ex-IAS officer and BJP candidate Anil Kumar

Bengaluru: "In 2019-20, senior IAS officer Anil Kumar was the commissioner of BBMP. It is almost certain that he will be the BJP candidate in Koratagere assembly constituency. There were three major irregularities during his tenure as BBMP Commissioner. Rs. 31.6 crore for smart parking was sanctioned. Although it does not cost that much money, an additional 2 crore rupees was released. Anil Kumar has released it to the contractor company by name Buildings Control Solution India Pvt Ltd.," alleged Aam Aadmi Party state communication in-charge Brijesh Kalappa.

"When Anil Kumar was the commissioner, there was a problem in the removal of rainwater silt. The contract for eight zones was awarded to a single firm named M/s. Yoga and Company at a cost of Rs 36 crore. Since the work was not done properly, Bengaluru had to face floods. People's tax money has been looted by releasing more money than required," Brijesh Kalappa said.

"BBMP spent Rs 969 crore for the work of tube wells. There should be a proper investigation done into how such huge amount of money was to have been used. In this, Rs.49 crores was spent only in one place. Apart from this, a treatment centre was opened at the International Warehouse for the treatment of Covid. A huge amount of illegality has also taken place by spending crores of rupees on beds etc. Irregularities worth Rs. 1300 crores have taken place when Anil Kumar was Commissioner. We will file a complaint with the Lokayukta to investigate into these matters," said Brijesh Kalappa.

Toll plaza corruption

The Aam Aadmi Party government in the state of Punjab has so far closed eight toll plazas and Karnataka should follow similarly, to help the passengers, Aam Aadmi Party state communication in-charge Brijesh Kalappa demanded.

Kalappa added:'In Karnataka, for the greed of commission, the toll plazas continue to function despite the expiry of the period. Action should be taken against many expired tolls, including the Tumkur toll plaza where 20 years tenure has elapsed. The tolls are added burden to the people who are already troubled by the hike in petrol prices," said Brijesh Kalappa.

"We had said that the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway is not a ten-lane but a six-lane one. Later the government also accepted this. Toll was not levied when the highway was converted from 2 lanes to 4 lanes. In the same way, even now when 6-lanes are made from 4 lanes, it should have helped the common people without charging toll. It would have then made sense if the government had boasted of giving roads for free." said Brijesh Kalappa.Aam Aadmi Party state working president BT Naganna said, "On each litre of petrol a cess of Rs.9 is being charged. This cess is collected for the development of national highways. So, what is the need to collect toll separately? Motorists have to spend a total of Rs 450 on cess and toll to travel from Bangalore to Mysore," he said.