AAP to start 'Broom is the Solution' Yatra from Feb 15

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party state working president Mohan Dasari said the campaign for the assembly elections in Bengaluru city will be launched on Wednesday, February 15, through a yatra called 'Broom is the solution'.

Addressing a press conference at the party's state office here, Dasari said, "The yatra will start in the front of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Bengaluru. We will reach Freedom Park via Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Anand Rao Circle and hold a meeting there. The Aam Aadmi Party is the only solution to the problems related to basic amenities like cleanliness, education, health, electricity etc. The yatra has been organised in the name of 'Broom is the solution' with the aim of making people aware of this," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party Bengaluru city president Dr. Satish Kumar said, "The yatra to be held on February 15th will be attended by state and Bengaluru level party's office-bearers, aspirants, activists and supporters. The people of Karnataka, especially those in Bengaluru, are fed up with the rule of the BJP, Congress and JD(S) which have ruled the state. They are convinced that the Aam Aadmi Party is the only solution to the burning problems of the people of the state. The people of Karnataka want to see the pro-people governance that the Aam Aadmi Party is providing in Delhi," he said.