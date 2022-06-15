AAP wants PM to visit Bengaluru, have a glimpse of 'beautiful potholes'

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party organised a huge movement demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Mysuru for International Day of Yoga, visit Bengaluru and see the potholes in the city.

Speaking ata press meet on Tuesday, AAP Bengaluru City president, Mohan Dasari said, "We are organising a postcard movement demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have a look at potholes on Bengaluru roads. On this Friday, June 17, the party activists will talk to vehicle drivers and give them postcards with the slogan: 'Prime Minister, please come and see the beauty of Bengaluru potholes', written on them.

Then, they will send them to the Prime Minister." "Over the last five years, more than Rs 20,000 crore has been released from the coffers of the State government for the road development in Bengaluru. Thanks to the rampant corruption of the BJP government, that money has reached the pockets of representatives resulting in the potholes across the city.

The Aam Aadmi Party has continuously protested against this and registered more than 70 complaints. Yet, no action has been taken against the guilty. Road accidents have been regularly taking place but the government does not even have the compassion to give suitable compensation to the families of the road accident victims," Mohan Dasari said.

The AAP Bengaluru City Organisation Secretary, Suresh Rathod said, "Bengaluru is not only the State capital but also a city of international importance. It is the second largest city in the country with the highest tax collection. But the BJP government, which calls itself a double engine government, is ruining the city instead of developing it. Large enterprises are migrating to other states due to the negligence of the BJP in the development of basic infrastructure, including roads."

The new State headquarters of the Aam Aadmi Party has been set up at Railway Parallel Road in Kumara Park West, and it will be inaugurated at 11 am on this Thursday, June 16. Mohan Dasarisaid that Dilip Pandey, party's State in-charge and national spokesperson, will inaugurate the new office.