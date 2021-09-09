Abhimanyu to lead Dasara Jumbo Savari  

Mysuru: Forest department's elephant, Abhimanyu will lead Dasara Jumbo savari. As the State government has decided to celebrate a simple Dasara owing to coronavirus, the forest department has shortlisted eight elephants for the Jumbo Savari.

Last year the department had sent five elephants. DCF Karikalan has prepared the list of elephants and sent it to PCCF. The PCCF was permitted to send 5 male and 3 female elephant team. The elephants will start journey from Veeranahosalli elephant camp on September 13 after pooja for Aranya Bhavana in Mysuru.

On September 16, they will be sent to the Palace. According to district in charge minister S T Somashekar who released the team to media, Abhimanyu (56) will carry golden howdah.



The other elephants are: Gopala Swamy (38) Vikrama (58), Kaveri (44), Dhananjaya (45), Ashwathama (34), Chaitra (48) and Lakshmi (20) who is the youngest.