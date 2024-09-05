Live
Absconding convict in 22-yr-old gas cylinder theft case arrested
Mangaluru: Shareef Abbas, a convict who had been evading authorities for 14 years has been successfully arrested by the Police. This arrest follows his involvement in a gas cylinder theft case that dates back 22 years.
Shareef was convicted of stealing gas cylinders from a gas agency in BC Road, within the Bantwal Town Police Station limits. Despite his conviction, he had been absconding, failing to appear in court and avoiding a sentence of one year in prison and a fine of Rs. 5,000.
After years of eluding law enforcement, Shareef was finally apprehended in Baikampady of Mangaluru, following a tip-off. The arrest was executed by a team of policemen led by Bantwal Town Police Inspector.
The successful operation brought an end to Shareef’s 14-year-long flight from justice, ensuring that he will now serve his sentence for the crime committed over two decades ago.