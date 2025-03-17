Accolades to Mangaluru police

Mangaluru: In what is being termed as the biggest drug bust in Karnataka’s history, the Mangaluru CCB police have dismantled a major narcotics network, seizing contraband worth an estimated ₹75 crore. The operation led to the arrest of two women of African origin and a local youth.

Hailing the breakthrough, Member of the Legislative Council Dr. Manjunath Bhandari lauded the police department’s efforts, stating that the people of Dakshina Kannada can take pride in this achievement. "The district had been witnessing a growing drug menace, creating a sense of fear among the public. However, this decisive action by the police has sent a strong message," he said.

Dr. Bhandari extended his congratulations to the State Home Department, the police force, and Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, commending their dedication in curbing the drug trade.

Mangaluru, known as an educational hub, had recently seen an uptick in illicit activities, raising concerns among parents of students coming from different parts of the country. He emphasised that the police’s commitment to uprooting the drug trade is a crucial step in restoring the city’s reputation and ensuring a safe environment for students.

He urged the authorities to maintain vigilance and continue their efforts to dismantle such networks, ensuring law and order in the district.