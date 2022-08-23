Active politician should not inaugurate Dasara festivities

Mysuru: People who are still active in politics are notsuitable to inaugurate Dasara festivities said district in charge minister S TSomashekar. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday he said that ,thefinal decision is left to the Chief Minister in this regard. He said there is debate going on to invite former primeminister H D Devegowda to inaugurate Dasara this year.

Answering a question asked by the media, the minister said thatpoliticians who are currently active in politics will not be invitedto the inauguration. 'Also I don't have any information about other language actors being invited for the inauguration', the Minister said

that the final decision in this regard rests with the Chief Minister.

He said he welcomed the suggestion of MLC H Vishwanath that formerchief ministers S M Krishna and B S Yeddyurappa should intervene andmediate with Congress leaders to drop proposed 'Madikeri Chalo' rally. He said he will participate in Savarkar Rath Yatra from Mysore on Tuesday which will be inaugurated by former Chief Minister B SYeddyurappa as it is a party programme. Following the effect of eggs thrown on the car of Leader of theOpposition Siddaramaiah, the minister was given extra securityunder the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police. 10commando personnel. 10 policemen, two gunmen and an inspector were alsoprovided.During his visit, two female and one male Kangaroos which werebrought from Czech Republic a month ago in Chamarajendra Zoo was openedfor public.