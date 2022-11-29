Activists want only Hindu traders in temple vicinity

Bengaluru/Mangaluru/Shivamogga: The boycott movement of Muslim traders in temple premises during festivals or carnivals has picked up momentum in Karnataka. In the recent past, several of these cases were observed throughout the state and more such cases are being reported this week in parts of the state. This time last year, Muslim traders at the Puttur Mahalingeshwara temple fair was boycotted by the Bajrang Dal. They had also issued advisories to other temples to follow the same procedure and allow only Hindu traders at the fair.

A notable issue in this form of boycott is that most of the fair rides, fruit shops and toy shops were put up by businesspersons belonging to the Muslim community. Other temples that saw similar boycott last year were Shivamogga's Marikamba Temple and Udupi's Suggi Mahakali Temple.

This year, instances of this boycott is found in Bengaluru, Kodagu and Hampi within Karnataka state. Moreover, three Hindu activists were taken into preventive custody on Tuesday for trying to stage a protest on similar lines.

Muslim traders were allowed to put up their stalls in the Subramanyeshwara Temple in the V V Puram area of Bengaluru city. When some Hindu activists came to know about this, they threatened to stage a protest which led the Hanumanthanagar Police to detain a few of them as a preventive measure. In the meanwhile, Uday Garudachar, the BJP MLA of Chikpet constituency of Bengaluru said that there will be consequences against people who boycott Muslim traders in temple fairs. "People of all faiths are permitted to conduct their businesses in temple fairs. There can't be a new set of rules that discriminates against traders of other religions," Uday said.

Responding to a concern of Hindu activists about Hindu traders not being given opportunities to conduct their business around mosque and dargah premises, Uday said, "In my constituency, similar action will be taken against anyone who does not allow Hindu traders to set up their shops around the premises of Islamic places of worship."

Following the preventive detention of three activists, police security has been tightened in the V V Puram area.

Another instance of a call to ban non-Hindu traders at temple fairs was observed in Anjanadri near Hampi. The Hindu Jagarana Vedike of Gangavathi taluk had put up banners and posters on the path leading to Anjanadri hills near Hanumanahalli.

The banners and posters said in Kannada, "On the occasion of Hanuma Mala Vrita Visarjana at Sri Anjanadri Hills in Hanumanahalli traders from other communities are barred from doing business in the temple premises."

Sources said that members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike requested the local authorities about upholding this prohibition.