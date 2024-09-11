Actor Dhruva Sarja's manager arrested, released on bail

Bengaluru: Popular Kannada film actor Dhruva Sarja's manager has been arrested and released on bail in connection with an assault case, sources stated on Tuesday. According to police, Dhruva Sarja's Manager Ashwin was arrested by the Banashankari Police, in connection with the assault of Dhruva Sarja's gym trainer PrashanthPoojary.



Gym trainer Poojary was apparently close to Dhruva Sarja, who had developed a close bond with his trainer and this enraged Sarja's manager Ashwin and Nagendra, Sarja's driver, police said. Both came together and hatched a plan to attack Poojary. They planned to attack PrashanthPoojary through the other accused persons in the case, Harsha and Subhash.

The duo attacked Poojary on the night of May 26. Later, the investigations led to the questioning of the accused and the role of Nagendra and Ashwin came to light. The police stated that Nagendra, who worked as the driver for Sarja and is also his childhood friend, got encouraged by Ashwin to plan and carry out the attack. The assault on Poojary took place on the night of May 26 by Harsha and Subhash, both residents of Kanakapura town in the outskirts of Bengaluru.The assault was monitored by Nagendra, police said. Sarja's manager Ashwin's plot to attack Poojary came out later.

To avoid direct involvement, Harsha and Subhash were asked to carry out the attack. Upon investigation, Ashwin's role was suspected, and he was arrested by Banashankari Police. Ashwin was later released from after obtaining bail.

Dhruva Sarja had gifted a luxury Toyota Fortuner car to Ashwin last year on his birthday.While further investigation is on, the development has stirred a debate in the Kannada film industry which is still recovering from the shock of the fan murder case involving jailed superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others.