Actors Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi's bail hearing adjourned

Bengaluru: The NDPS court has adjourned the hearing of the bail applications filed by actors Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi, who have been detained by the CCB in the Sandalwood drug case. Both the actors will now have to stay in the central jail in Parappana Agrahara till October 23.

Ragini was arrested on September 4, after her house was raided. She faced a long interrogation at the Central Crime Branch office. Sanjjanaa was arrested on October 8 in the drug case. Both of them applied for bail last week, they were rejected.

During a recent hearing, Ragini's lawyer Kalyana Krishna Banduri accused the police of framing her in the case. He further argued that no legal procedure was followed in Ragini's arrest. A warrant was obtained from the court during the search. Only a cigarette strip was found at her house, the lawyer said.

The two actresses initially spent days in the CCB custody in a remand home, following which they were sent to the central jail. They have been lodged in separate cells. CCB officers have arrested more than dozen people in the case. The agency has so far interrogated several Sandalwood actors Diganth and Aindrita Ray, Aryann Santosh Kumar and TV anchors Akul Balaji and Anushree, besides grilling Congress leader and senior MLA R.V. Devaraj's son R.V. Yuvaraj, who is also a former BBMP corporator.