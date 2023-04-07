Actress Prema predicts fellow actor BC Patil's victory before elections 

Bengaluru: Actress Prema has predicted that Agriculture Minister and actor BC Patil will win the elections this time too. She had come to participate in the program held in Hirekerur and spoke to the media at BC Patil's house. Patil has done a good job in this field. So she said that he will be elected again.

BC Patil and Prema acted together in the movie Kaurava. This couple also became famous through this movie. That movie had such an impact on the audience that they are still recognized as the Kaurava Jodi. Because of this relationship, Prema came to Hirekerur and spoke on Patil's behalf.

Speaking to the media, Prema said, 'I had got a call from BC Patil. He had come when my father died. So I came out of respect for him. I don't know about politics. She said that I came for only one reason: he had called me.

When asked whether she will campaign on behalf of BC Patil, she said, 'I don't know anything about campaigning. I have always stayed away from politics. Has a good rapport with Patil. That's what brought me here,' said Prema.