ADGP Amrit Paul held in PSI recruitment scam

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police's CID, which is probing the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scandal, on Monday arrested ADGP Amrit Paul. The arrest of a senior IPS officer by the CID has happened for the first time in Karnataka. Karnataka High Court is furious with State Government and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The arrest has created ripples in political circles, and sources say that many skeletons are likely to tumble out of the cupboard in connection with the scandal. ADGP Amrit Paul, who had appeared before the CID for the fifth time, was arrested after his involvement was found in the scandal. The police have taken him to the Bowring Hospital for a medical test and will present him before a court where they will seek his custody for further investigation.

The senior officer is facing charges of allowing fabrication of answer sheets at his office, finalising examination centres to help accused commit the scam, and allowing seating arrangements that helped candidates use Bluetooth and other devices during exams, as per CID sources.

It is alleged that BJP leader Divya Hagargi of Kalaburgi district is the kingpin in the scam for the recruitment of 545 sub-inspectors, for which over 54,000 candidates had appeared for the written exam.

It was alleged that Paul had taken Rs 30 lakh for 25 posts. CID sleuths had gathered all technical evidence in this regard and the arrested police officers had revealed his collusion in the scandal. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has stated that CID sleuths have been given a free hand to probe the matter and not to spare any bureaucrat or any powerful individual.

Reacting to the arrest, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that this is a very good development and action must be initiated to arrest the rest of the accused. Former CM And opposition leader, Siddaramiah in a tweet stated, 'More skeletons are falling out of the closet, and the arrest of ADGP Amrut Paul is a classic example for this. What will Basavaraj Bommai and Araga Jnanendra say about this now? They went all out to deny any scam, but now there is clear indication of one.'

The Karnataka government had announced re-exams for 545 PSI posts following a scandal and these was held on October 3, 2021. It had also ordered comprehensive analysis of answer sheets of all candidates. As many as 54,041 candidates appeared for exams.