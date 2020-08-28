Admits Oxygen In Short Supply, Karnataka Government asks Suppliers To Augment Production

Bengaluru:G Govt circular directsed suppliers to augment production and supply of liquid oxygen without any interruption to meet the proportional demand G Govt admitted delay in supply of liquid oxygen to health institutions by stakeholders.

"All manufacturers of medical oxygen are directed to augment the production and supply of liquid oxygen without any interruption to meet the proportional demand irrespective of the exclusivity of the vendors as per the memorandum of understanding entered into between the hospital and the supplier," the letter read.

It also asked hospitals/medicaliInstitutions/refilling units to contact the assistant drugs controllers of the respective area to resolve any issue relating to short supply of medical oxygen. The circular dated Wednesday said the government recognizes administration of medical oxygen is essential in critical patients requiring hospitalization to prevent or control complications arising out of COVID-19 infections, in view of surge in cases. However, despite this it is noticed that there is delay in supply of Liquid Oxygen to health institutions, hospitals or refilling units by the stakeholders.

The letter also acknowledged the delay in supply of liquid oxygen to the health institutions units by the stakeholders. "This tantamounts to denial of supply of requisite quantity of medical oxygen to needed persons which in turn amounts to violation of provisions of law," the circular said.

The direction coming from Gaurav Gupta, principal secretary to Karnataka government commerce and industries department, also stated that the hospitals are directed to contact the assistant drugs controllers of the respective area to resolve any issue relating to short supply of liquid oxygen.

"The state government recognises administration of medical oxygen is essential for critical patients requiring hospitalisation to prevent complications arising out of Covid-19. Besides this, the protocols related to handling of major sources of supplies are very much essential," the circular read.

Recently, around 50 Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) were shifted to various hospitals in the city due to lack of oxygen supply. Earlier, at least 20 Covid-19 patients were shifted out from CV Raman General Hospital in Indiranagar after an electric short circuit disrupted the working of the centralised oxygen supply line.

Admitting that oxygen was in short supply in government hospitals, medical education minister K Sudhakar had stated that the government would install oxygen plants across medical colleges and hospitals. He assured that the government will make arrangements to supply liquid oxygen to all hospitals in the state. "The demand for oxygen has gone up by 4 to 5 times due to Covid-19. We have requested Prime Minister Modi to help us in establishing more liquid oxygen plants in the state, during the video conference we had with him last week," Sudhakar had said.