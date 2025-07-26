Adyanadka mud festival brings earth, joy and people together

Adyanadka: In a unique celebration of nature and nostalgia, over 500 participants — including tech professionals, entrepreneurs, students and homemakers — gathered at the foothills of the Western Ghats in Puttur for a first-of-its-kind Mud Festival designed to rekindle the joy of being one with the earth.

Organised by adventure and nature enthusiast Partha Varanashi, the festival was more than just a frolic in the slush. It was a deliberate invitation to city-dwellers to step out of their air-conditioned confines and immerse themselves — quite literally — in the simple pleasures of earth, water, and fellowship.

“The idea was to reintroduce people to the magic of mud — not as something dirty, but as something deeply grounding, aromatic, and alive,” said Partha, who also runs an organic farm at Adyanadka in Vitla, south of Mangaluru.

“Mud has life. It has healing qualities, and more than anything, it brings people together. We’ve forgotten how to play. This was about remembering that.” Says Dr.Nivedita Krishnamurthy

A specially prepared one acre of paddy field ensured a safe and clean environment for participants. The event featured games such as mud kabaddi, slush tug-of-war, team-building obstacle races, and even freestyle mud wrestling — all curated to encourage laughter, bonding, and an earthy kind of joy, all this in accompaniment of music delivered by a DJ from Goa. A special overseas guest Miara from Germany also enjoyed as much and said “It was a dream holiday that will cherish and remember for a long time to come”

Many who took part said the experience was liberating. “I haven’t had this much fun since childhood,” said a Bengaluru-based software developer who travelled with her friends for the event. “I didn’t expect mud to smell this fresh or feel this rejuvenating. For once, I didn’t care about my phone or emails. I just played.”

Others echoed the sentiment. “It reminded me of my village days. We used to run into the fields barefoot, play in the rain and return home covered in mud,” said a participant. “I realised how much I had forgotten about where I come from.”

Beyond fun and games, the event also had a quiet ecological message. Workshops on soil biodiversity, composting, and the importance of healthy earth for healthy food were woven into the schedule. Organic snacks and herbal drinks were served through the day.

Partha, who previously made a mark in aquatic sports and has represented India in international competitions, has now turned his focus to promoting sustainable living through experiential events. “We can’t preach sustainability if we don’t feel the earth. And you can’t feel the earth unless you touch it, smell it, live it — even if just for a day,” he said.

Following the success of the event, Partha and his team now plan to take the concept to other parts of Karnataka and beyond. “People are hungry for reconnection,” he said. “The mud is just a medium — what we are really offering is a return to what it means to be human. I just hope that we will be able to make it bigger and better next time around” said Krishnamurthy Varanashi of the Varanashi farms.